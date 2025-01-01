Tony Khan Announces That Elton John Song Is Returning To AEW Collision

Tonight is a momentous occasion for AEW, as for the first time, "AEW Dynamite" will be simulcast on TBS and the streaming service Max, as part of AEW's new TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. But the fun doesn't end there, as this Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" will also be getting the simulcast treatment. And when it does, it will do so with the help of its old theme song.

Taking to X to kick off the new year this morning, AEW owner Tony Khan hyped up "Collision's" upcoming simulcast episode, while also putting over "Collision's" strong rating for their Christmas episode two weeks ago. Almost casually, he then revealed that Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" would once again be the show's theme song, and would be so throughout 2025.

Starting this Sat 1/4

Collision simulcasts Saturdays on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax! Our Christmas #AEWCollision episode was our most viewers in a year and a half! Elton John

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting is back for 2025! See you for #AEWDynamite

TBS + MAX debut

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2025

John's 1973 hit was "Collision's" main tune when the show launched back in June 2023, and had remained so until this past summer when AEW replaced the theme with one created by their composer, Mikey Rukus. At the time, "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer suggested the move, made before AEW's new TV deal, was a sign of the promotion cutting back on expenses. It's unclear if the new deal served as the catalyst for Khan bringing the song back or if its merely a coincidence.

In addition to the return of the Elton John song, "Collision" will also have two title matches. Daniel Garcia will defend the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe in a rematch from the Continental Classic, while Private Party will put the AEW Tag Titles on the line against Lio Rush and Action Andretti. The show will also feature Toni Storm battling Deonna Purrazzo in their first encounter since AEW Revolution, where Storm defeated Purrazzo to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.