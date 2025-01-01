Jake Atlas Gets Candid About WWE Career Messing With His Mental Health

At one point in time, Jake Atlas looked to be one of the hottest young prospects in wrestling, especially after signing with WWE in late 2019 following a strong run on the independent circuit. Instead, things went the other direction, with Atlas being released from WWE less than two years later in August 2021. He later left wrestling altogether in 2022, after a brief run in AEW ended due to injury and a domestic violence arrest in May 2022.

Earlier this week, Atlas resurfaced, sitting down with "Developmentally Speaking" to talk about his wrestling career, particularly his time in WWE. And Atlas was fairly candid, especially about the effect his WWE run had on his mental health.

"It really messed me up mentally," Atlas said. "I think...man, what I would say today is different than maybe if you would've interviewed me fresh off of my release. I think I've grown and changed so much over the last three years. But that's an interesting question for me, because at the time, if you would've asked me when I got released I would've told you 'Yeah, it was difficult. I didn't know how to handle it, I wasn't ready for it, ect.'

"I think now, I can say that definitely was. I think that...if I wasn't ready for it, it was more so on a personal level than it was on a professional level. I think the style was easy to adapt to, and I don't think that it was my talent holding me back, or my ability to do the job that was holding me back. I think it was more so the personal struggle at the time."