Video: TNA Wrestling Stars Share Their New Year Resolutions

The new year is time for resolutions. The stars of TNA Wrestling are no different and took to social media to say what they're hopeful for in 2025.

The stars of TNA outline some of their 2025 New Years Resolutions. pic.twitter.com/plX61Nt4hW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 1, 2025

KC Navarro has two resolutions. One is to become tag team champions with First Class partner, AJ Francis. His next resolution is to "make the X-Division the 'Blessed' Division" when he becomes X-Division Champion. Speaking of the X-Division title, Cody Deaner came "within a fraction of a second" of becoming champion and he's determined to win gold this year. While several wrestlers are coming for his title, X-Division Champion Moose resolves to come into the "Genesis" pay-per-view with "eight percent body fat."

Former multi-time tag team champion, Ace Austin first wants to do whatever he can to support his partner and best friend, Chris Bey. Bey severely injured his neck last October during a match with The Hardy Boyz. He also says he'll be a champion in TNA in Bey's honor. Although he reportedly had his last match with the company, RHYNO resolves to "hit more Gores than before."

Tasha Steelz's resolution is "to stay the greatest that beat the greatest." Eric Young doesn't believe in resolutions, but urges everyone to be more kind. "There's a lot of hate, there's a lot of separation. Us and them in this world. And the truth is we're more alike than we are different. Everyone just get along." "Queen of the System" Alicia Edwards believes she's perfect the way she is and won't be making any resolutions.

TNA Wrestling has found a new television home in Canada. They will now be on Sportsnet as of January 2 since WWE "RAW" is moving to Netflix. Archived TNA content will also be available via the network.