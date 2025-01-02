Tommy Dreamer Assesses Fan Reaction To New Day's WWE Heel Turn

The unthinkable happened on the December 2 edition of "WWE Raw" as the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kicked out Big E from the group and turned heel. The heel turn surprised many, but fans seem interested in the story while pundits like Tommy Dreamer have lauded the story the duo has told so far.

"New Day has had the most interesting turn I've seen in 20, 30 years, and have heat without doing physical body harm on somebody. They've literally hurt you with their words and the truth, what their version of the truth is. But, New Day has done it right," said Dreamer on "Busted Open After Dark." "If you think about it, how much you hated the New Day, one of the top babyfaces asks for you guys to be quiet for a second and you don't even pay him that respect. That's how much hatred you guys have."

Dreamer praised the way the celebrated tag team duo did their heel turn and predicted they could be hated for a long time if "done right."

"New Day has really changed their career and done their turn different. They did it new, and what have they really done? They just hurt you with their words; wait till they start taking out your WWE Superstars. If done right, these two guys could have the most amount of heat in a long, long time," he said.

The former WWE star also loved the duo's new look, as they've ditched their trademark bright colors for a more dour look. Prior to their heel turn, Kingston and Woods seemed like they were going to feud with each other, but eventually turned on Big E. The duo hasn't wrestled in a match on WWE television since the November 25 edition of "Raw," a week before they shocked fans with their heel turn.

