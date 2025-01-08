Orange Cassidy Says This AEW Star Is A 'Narcissistic, Scared Little Boy'

It's safe to say that not many in AEW have a high opinion of one MJF. Of course that makes sense; the former AEW World Champion has always been a difficult one to get along with, leading to his betrayal of his one-time loyal enforcer Wardlow, and the disintegration of his friendship with Adam Cole, arguably the only person MJF has ever warmed up to during his five year AEW career.

But sometimes, people can surprise you, and perhaps Bill Apter was expecting that when he asked AEW star Orange Cassidy for his thoughts on MJF during a recent "SportsKeeda" interview. Alas, Cassidy's description of the so-called "Salt of the Earth" was very much in line with the consensus.

"MJF...he is a spoiled, narcissistic...scared little boy, who wants to get everyone's approval," Cassidy said. "And does the only way he knows how, by being a ruthless little brat."

This may explain why, despite Cassidy and MJF essentially being with AEW since the beginning, the two have hardly ever crossed paths. In fact, the most notable interaction Cassidy and MJF have had during their runs occurred in late 2020, when the duo fought over MJF's beloved Dynamite Diamond Ring. As he has done every other time the ring's been on the line, MJF prevailed during his and Cassidy's only one on one AEW match.

It's entirely possible that Cassidy and MJF could cross paths again soon, however. Cassidy has been chasing after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley over the last several months, and this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," MJF declared that he would now be looking to regain the World Title, now that he had wrapped up his issues with Cole.

