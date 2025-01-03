WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/31/2024

"WWE NXT's" December 31, 2024 episode was WWE's last chance to end 2024 strong, but in terms of television ratings, the developmental brand's New Years' Eve special wasn't quite a perfect send-off.

Per Programming Insider, the December 31 episode of "NXT" drew in 626,000 viewers, a 13% drop compared to the December 27 episode, which saw 723,000 viewers tune in. The show performed well with the key 18-49 demographic, however, as the December 31 episode's 0.15 P18-49 rating came in 7% higher than last week's 0.14. Tuesday's episode was directly competing with ESPN and ESPN2's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl game between Penn State and Boise State.

The drop in total viewership is part of a negative long-term trend, with the December 31 episode drawing in 7% fewer viewers when compared to the show's average viewership over the past four weeks. While "NXT's" 2024 Q4 viewership numbers were 5 percent less than their Q4 viewership numbers in 2023, the December 31 episode did contribute to a 2% increase in overall viewership for the show when comparing average viewership in December 2024 to December 2023. The year-over-year metrics are more negative in the key demo — while the 0.15 P18-49 rating represents no change over the trailing four weeks, the numbers are down 9% from Q4 2023 and 17% from December 2023.

The December 31 episode of "NXT" saw both matches between blossoming rivals, such as Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice, and the distribution of NXT's Year-End Awards. Several high-stakes matches were announced for New Years Evil, including a Sudden Death match for the NXT Heritage Cup.