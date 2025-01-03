Grayson Waller Assesses Impact Of WWE Raw's Move To Netflix

Starting January 6, "WWE Raw" will stream live on Netflix at a reported length of three hours. In moving away from cable television and onto Netflix, multiple WWE Superstars expect "Raw," and in turn WWE overall, to gain even more eyes. For former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller, this move isn't just an opportunity to expand the company's reach, but also one to expand his character as well.

"It's super exciting," Waller told "The West Sport." "Obviously, already the fan base on Netflix is a lot bigger. We're going to be in a lot more homes. Pretty much everyone, their mom, their Grandma, their cousin, everyone has a Netflix account. Being able to continue to watch NXT, SmackDown, Raw, PLEs, all of it on Netflix is going to be great. But for us too, this is an opportunity for us to kind of show out in a different platform. Not having those constraints of a television network is kind of the way I think about it. I think Netflix believes in the WWE product and WWE is ready to deliver something huge. I think Netflix is the perfect home for it."

Initially, many fans expected "Raw" to transition into an edgier product, as streaming typically has less restrictions than cable television. WWE President Nick, however, has since clarified that the red brand will stay family and advertiser friendly. As such, Waller noted that his character, specifically his language, will remain within the parameters that WWE sets forth.

"... At the end of the day, we still want families to come to the show. We still want you to bring your son, your daughter. So Grayson Waller is going to say some mean things, but he's going to be very careful about what he says," Waller said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The West Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.