Another Member Of NJPW's War Dogs Stable Reportedly Working Under Expiring Contract

Another day, another NJPW contract that is on the verge of expiring, and on the heels of David Finlay and Gabe Kidd, it's another member of the Bullet Club War Dogs who could be on the verge of leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has learned that Drilla Moloney is nearing the end of his deal with NJPW, with the company being hopeful in keeping him after being featured heavily throughout 2024. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion will be hoping to reclaim those titles alongside Clark Connors at Wrestle Kingdom 19 when they face the Ichiban Sweet Boys, Catch 2/2, and the Intergalactic Jet Setters in a "Tokyo Terror" ladder match, with Catch 2/2's TJP and the Jet Setter's Kevin Knight also nearing the end of their deals in the near future.

It was also noted to Fightful that there has been interest in Moloney's services from other companies, but they were unable to confirm which companies had expressed interest in signing him. Sapp rounded off his report by clarifying that despite Moloney joining the long list of aforementioned foreign talent who are nearing the end of their deals with NJPW in the coming weeks, this doesn't apply for every foreign talent (or every talent in general) on the roster, only the vast majority.

Moloney became a full-time member of the NJPW roster in 2023, originally as a part of the United Empire stable that was led by Will Ospreay. However, he would quickly find a home in the Bullet Club War Dogs under Finlay's leadership and has won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships along with Connors on two occasions. Before that he was a staple of the UK independent scene, and was frequently featured on "WWE NXT UK" between 2017 and 2021.