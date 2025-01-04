Triple H, Minnesota Vikings Congratulate Tiffany Stratton On WWE SmackDown Title Win

As Michael Cole rang out on commentary during last night's "WWE SmackDown," Nia Jax's Judas finally betrayed her. After months of endless teases since winning the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Briefcase, Tiffany Stratton finally cashed in on last night's three-hour premiere of "SmackDown" to become the new Women's Champion. With this being the first main event championship she's held since debuting on the main roster last February, congratulations were in store for the "Tiffy Time" innovator.

The first to send their best wishes was none other than the authoritative Chief Content Officer, Triple H. With his signature point of approval, Triple H posted a photo of himself and Stratton after receiving her new title on X, with the caption, "Fortune favors the bold, and tonight @tiffstrattonwwe was as bold as you can be. Congratulations to the NEW WWE Women's Champion." The Minnesota native also received a shoutout from her home state NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings, on X. The Vikings included a photo of Stratton at one of their games in their post and stated, "The Champ @tiffstrattonwwe [with a purple heart emoji]."

What was a formidable on-screen pairing since King and Queen of the Ring last May between Jax and Stratton began showing cracks at last November's Crown Jewel. Despite helping Jax win the Women's Championship from Bayley at SummerSlam, like a snake in the grass, Stratton lied and waited for her momentous opportunity to arrive. And as the clock struck 10:10 p.m. EST, last night, "Tiffy Time" became "Tiffy's Golden Hour."