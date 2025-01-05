WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Assesses Britt Baker's Options Outside AEW

Before Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW, Dr. Britt Baker was arguably the company's biggest female star. However, AEW hasn't used Baker in a meaningful manner in months. Appearing on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long weighed in on Baker's situation, and opined if she'd be better off in WWE.

"I've had the opportunity to see her. She's a beautiful woman, and she does a fantastic job in the ring," Long said. "Yes, I think she would be a great asset to WWE."

It was reported back in 2021 that AEW had locked up Baker's services on a multi-year deal, though the exact numerical behind "multi" is unclear. Though Long surmised her absence was a matter of AEW not knowing what to do with her, there have also been stories highlighting Baker's tumultuous behavior backstage.

In July 2024, Baker was reportedly fined and suspended following a heated locker room altercation with MJF. She returned in August for a high-profile match with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In London, though she wasn't present for much of the build up. Since then, Baker has only wrestled two "Dynamite" matches, against Serena Deeb in October and Penelope Ford in November. She won both.

Baker has a history of sounding off on her colleagues, resulting in heat with performers like Thunder Rosa. Given her history of being difficult to work with, it's possible Baker could be seeking a change of scenery, though a return to full-time dentistry can be ruled out. Baker said she was putting that portion of her career on the backburner to focus full-time on wrestling.

Long then gave a rather crude assessment of Baker's career options. "She's got two choices. It's either WWE or OnlyFans."