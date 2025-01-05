Nyla Rose Names Fellow AEW Women's Division Star Who's Been 'Busting Her Hump' Lately

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose was a guest on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she ran down her favorite matches and moments of 2024. During the conversation, she also took a moment to give props to a fellow roster member she felt had a breakout year.

"I wanna give this woman her flowers," Rose began. "[Harley Cameron] has been busting her humps — being completely out of her gourd with Harleygram. What was that about?! I had the quote-unquote 'privilege' to tag with her on 'Rampage.' She was a little off the cuckoo rocker, but she was a great partner."

For many fans and pundits, 2024 was something of a coming-out party for Cameron, as the AEW star consistently delivered in promos and showed improvements in the ring. Many consider Cameron's adoption of the "Harleygram" gimmick as an effective comedic tool, demonstrating her ability to entertain with something objectively silly.

Cameron began her wrestling training in 2021. After a short stint on the independent circuit, Cameron officially signed with AEW in April 2023. Early in her run, Cameron allied with Q.T. Marshall and his "QTV" faction before later joining The Outcasts, led by former "NXT" Women's Champion Saraya. She is still part of that faction for now, but AEW has hinted at doing more with her.

Though wins in AEW were infrequent last year, Cameron had slightly more success in Ring of Honor and other outside promotions, picking up victories against the likes of Trish Adora, Viva Van and Ashley Vox. Outside of ROH, she last wrestled on the December 20 edition of "AEW Rampage," in a loss to Willow Nightingale. It will be interesting to see what 2025 has in store for the Australian-born star.

"Kudos to Harley Cameron for stepping up and always stepping out," Rose added.