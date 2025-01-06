Grayson Waller Reflects On Dynamic With WWE's Austin Theory Heading Into 2025

Things haven't been the same for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory ever since they lost the WWE Tag Team Championships back in July. Once a united front, the two have slowly begun drifting apart from each other, disagreeing on the right approach to winning matches. It's reflected in their work, with Theory and Waller losing four of their last five matches between the main roster and "NXT," and in fact haven't won a tag team match since September.

In an interview with "The West Sport," Waller acknowledged the dynamic had gotten a bit wonky between him and Theory as 2024 came to a close. But while Waller is hoping to right the ship in 2025, he seemed far more concerned about righting it for himself.

"I think people are going to be reminded of who Grayson Waller is in 2025," Waller said. "I think in the last few months, me and Theory, maybe we took our eye off the ball, and maybe we were too focused on being entertaining, and we weren't thinking enough about being dangerous. And we look at the top of the card, and we see the guys who are there, and we know those are our spots. It's a situation of no one's going to hand them to us, we've got to take them.

"Unfortunately, that's where me and Theory clashed a little bit. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get to this position, while Theory wants to work hard, be humble, all those types of things. He's the good guy. But I think the world, especially Netflix, is going to find out very quick that Grayson Waller is willing to do whatever it takes to get whatever he wants. And sometimes, that's not a great thing, but for me, it is."

