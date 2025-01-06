Former WWE Executive Stephanie McMahon Reacts To WWE Raw Moving To Netflix

The first episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix is tonight, and it sure seems like every notable name in WWE history, that isn't involved in a sex trafficking scandal, will be on hand for the big event. Well, almost everyone. One name that remains a mystery is Stephanie McMahon, the former WWE executive who has been MIA from the promotion ever since she resigned back in January 2023. Whether or not she is in the building or not tonight, McMahon is at least paying attention.

Taking to X on Monday morning, the former WWE CEO responded to the cold open video for tonight's "Raw" episode, narrated by her husband Triple H. The video left McMahon a little bit emotional and feeling a ton of pride, and she proceeded to congratulate her husband, WWE President Nick Khan, the wrestlers, fans, and WWE crew of all eras on the promotion's success. She also noted her excitement that "Raw's" debut on Netflix would make history, as the show became "the first-ever regularly live streamed program" on the streaming service.

I'm so proud, I'm crying ❤️ Congratulations @TripleH, Nick Khan, all @WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on @netflix #WWEonNetflix @TKOGrp https://t.co/X39TXhnx6Q — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 6, 2025

Perhaps the most interesting part of McMahon's tweet, at least from a fan perspective, was her referring to WWE as "we," perhaps suggesting that McMahon could return to the WWE fold in some shape or form sometime soon. That speculation has rose up over the past year when McMahon was spotted at both the WWE Hall of Fame and WrestleMania 40, where she spoke before the crowd. When asked about McMahon returning to WWE, Triple H has remained noncommittal, beyond pointing out his wife's strong ties to the promotion.