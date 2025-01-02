Janel Grant Preparing To Amend Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE

Former WWE employee Janel Grant plans to modify her original lawsuit nearly a year after her initial suit against Vince McMahon, former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself, alleging sex trafficking and graphic sexual assault, was filed last January. Post Wrestling's Brandon Thurston reported the news, which comes from new court filings, on Thursday. Thurston reported it is unclear what changes Grant plans to make in her amended complaint.

A six-month stay on the civil suit expired on December 12 after it was put in place as a federal investigation into McMahon continued. Now, both the lawsuit and investigation will proceed at the same time. Following the expiration of the stay, all three defendants filed motions to move the lawsuit to arbitration. McMahon and WWE filed first, just before the Christmas holiday, and Laurinaitis followed shortly after. Both argue that Grant didn't honor her side of an NDA agreement she signed by disclosing information about her relationship with McMahon and the settlement she received. Thurston noted that in McMahon's motion, he included a new detail that hinted at the possibility of a future defamation suit against Grant in the future.

Thurston clarified in his reporting on Thursday that Grant is allowed to amend her complaint once without permission of the court, under federal rules. Grant plans to amend by January 15, ten days before the one-year mark of the initial suit being filed.

Grant is also currently involved in litigation in Connecticut against Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness, after Grant said McMahon sent her to be treated by the doctor at his clinic, but specifics of various medical procedures and medications were not disclosed to her. Grant is petitioning Colker for evidence, which includes her medical records.