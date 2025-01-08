Backstage Report On Chris Charlton's Suspension For Anti-AEW Remarks

The Wrestle Dynasty event that took place on January 5 has been met with a lot praise from the wrestling community, but the show wasn't without its controversies as New Japan Pro Wrestling's English language commentator Chris Charlton landed himself in hot water over several comments he made that were seen as "Anti-AEW" remarks. Charlton has since been suspended over his behavior at Wrestle Dynasty, and during a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that he will likely be back in time for the New Japan Cup in March, but is very lucky that he is coming back at all.

"I know there's a lot of people in wrestling who–within wrestling said like if they were making the call, he would be fired," Meltzer said. "I definitely heard that, nobody wanted to say anything publicly about it, privately, man that's all I heard all day was this." During Kenny Omega's match with Gabe Kidd, a match that had an inter-promotional rivalry weaved into the story, Charlton claimed that AEW President Tony Khan was a "money mark," said the Continental Classic wasn't on the level of the G1 Climax, and that all AEW has done is take talent and done nothing they haven't already achieved in NJPW.

"You can't be using those podcaster grifter terms," Meltzer said. "That is just like such terrible judgment." Meltzer later confirmed that Takaaki Kidani, the Director of NJPW's parent company Bushiroad, was furious at the English commentary, but mostly Charlton, for trashing their business partners when in reality there is no rivalry between the two companies and they both enjoy working together.

"I don't think either [Kidani or Tony Khan] is happy that people in both companies have taken sides and made this issue very big, and I don't think they want that," Meltzer guessed.