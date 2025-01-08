Bully Ray Details 'Definitive Message' WWE Sent With Raw Netflix Debut

"WWE Raw" made its high-profile debut on Netflix Monday night, rolling out the red carpet for appearances from the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Undertaker, and John Cena. The show also featured big matches, including Rhea Ripley winning the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns becoming the official Tribal Chief of the WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the debut episode on "Busted Open Radio," and said that WWE sent a definitive message with the show, especially with all the babyface winners.

"This is a feel-good babyface company and it always, at its core, has been," he said. "This was another infomercial-esque show to the rest of the world, telling you what the WWE was. Telling you what the WWE is and what it's going to be moving forward."

He felt like he was watching a company putting the entire world on notice, and said The Rock was right in his show-opening promo when he stated that the world was watching. The tag team legend said that the episode was not just for the United States or for a rating, but for anyone in the world that has Netflix.

"They were letting everybody know, 'This is what we are. This is what we do. This is what you can expect,'" he said. "'Here's our then, here's our now, and here's what our forever will be.' Once you watch it, it's impossible for me to look at it and, not that I'm comparing, but I think of what else is out there. Last night, the WWE hit a gear that I would say, the Rolling Stones were able to hit in the world of entertainment."

