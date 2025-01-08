Bully Ray Discusses 'Smack-In-The-Face' From WWE Raw Netflix Debut

While no one would argue that the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix this week was an enormous deal, there were some moments on the show that fans found curious. Perhaps the biggest was the interaction between The Rock and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who seemed on course to have a massive one on one match following their issues during the road to WrestleMania 40, only to suddenly bury the hatchet.

Like some fans, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray wasn't happy about the moment. But as he revealed on "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday morning, it was for a different reason than the feud potentially being over.

"You made Cody seem so inconsequential at the beginning of that show last night," Bully said. "And this is not me looking at it like I'm trying to find a negative. This was a smack-in-the-face, perception wise, to me. Why is he in the front row?"

Bully took issue with WWE placing Rhodes, their top champion, in the front row, and not having him and Rock meet face to face, believing it was harmful to Rhodes. He even went as far to say that he would've fought the creative decision if he'd been in the room.

"The point was the subliminal perception of the separation of Rock and Cody," Bully said. "Rock had the high ground in the middle of the ring, with the spotlight and the microphone. And Cody was in the front row, watching The Rock. Like all of the other 17,000 fans. And no matter how big of a star you were last night in Hollywood, or no matter how big of a star you are in the WWE, they were all sitting out there with the fans, including Cody Rhodes."

