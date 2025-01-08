Kevin Nash Thinks The Rock Will Face This WWE Star If He Works WrestleMania 41

Following his appearances on WWE TV this week, the professional wrestling world is once again abuzz with talk about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. There's been a lot of speculation as to whether or not The Rock will perform at this year's WWE WrestleMania 41, and his "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" promos didn't exactly make things clear. Speaking on "Kliq This," former WWE star Kevin Nash shared his belief that The Rock will wrestle in April, with an opponent that will ensure he can continue working his Hollywood schedule.

"I think he's one of those people that loves to work," Nash said. "You're gonna work against Cody [Rhodes]. Cody's not gonna hurt you."

According to Nash, Rhodes has already proven that he can be trusted to work with somebody as important as The Rock without a strong risk of injury. The retired performer then stated that if he was two years younger, he would trust Rhodes to get him through a match unscathed.

As for The Rock and Rhodes, the two had a heated feud last year that saw The Rock pin Rhodes in a tag match on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 40. Though The Rock tried to interfere in the main event the following night, Rhodes managed to pin Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Following a brief appearance at WWE Bad Blood last year, where he stared down both Rhodes and Reigns, The Rock returned on "Raw" and complimented the world champion for all he's done since WrestleMania. While this angered some fans, last night's "NXT" featured The Rock clarifying that he's always thinking "20 steps ahead" and telling fans to stick around for the ride.