Bully Ray Thinks The Book Is Closed On This WWE Feud

In between The Rock and Cody Rhodes squashing their beef, and Hulk Hogan getting booed all the way out of Los Angeles County, the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix also featured Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa finally going one on one in a Tribal Combat match. And after copious amounts of interference from the likes of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens, and Rhodes, Reigns emerged victorious, claiming the honor of Tribal Chief, and sharing a moment with The Rock as well.

For some, there was a finality to the match that suggested that this could've been the Reigns-Solo portion of the Bloodline saga. Reviewing "Raw" on "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray mostly agreed with that assessment.

"To me, if I had to judge, just based on what I saw, Roman Reigns definitively beat Solo Sikoa and The Rock Ula Fala around Roman's head, extended his hand, they shook [hands], and they hugged," Bully said. "That seems like 'the end, close book.' Do I think it's going to be the end? No. But it very much like seems like the end."

If that is the case, Bully believes the only thing that makes sense for Reigns is to once again pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship, though he left wiggle room for the one aspect of the Bloodline storyline that remains unresolved.

"I don't see why Roman, unless Roman is embroiled in a family blood feud, he would have to go after his championship again," Bully said. "He was synonymous with the championship. They listed him as third in place, and they acknowledged Backlund last night...They said 'Bruno, Backlund, and Roman,' right? So yeah. But there is still...I would say there's still unfinished business with Jacob Fatu."

