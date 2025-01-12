WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Ponders The Idea Of One More Match

These days, the idea of wrestling legends of old turning back the clock, lacing up the boots, and having one last match remains a popular idea, especially since Ric Flair did it two and a half years ago. This year alone, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will return to the ring for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, while fellow Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page expressed interest in returning to hit a Diamond Cutter, though he all but ruled out wrestling a match again.

And then there's Kevin Nash, yet another WWE Hall of Famer, who appears to have minimal interest in any sort of idea like that. During the latest edition of "Kliq This," Nash was asked by co-host Sean Oliver about wrestling one last time, as the two were discussing a recent quote by Flair, who suggested he could still wrestle if he wanted. It didn't take Nash all that long to come up with an answer.

"F**k no," Nash said. "Nor would I have [any interest]. It's like when people say 'Hey, do you still do anything appearance wise?' I'm like 'What do you have in mind?' 'Well, I was thinking maybe commissioner.' 'No.' I say 'I can be commissioner on a Zoom call.' I won't go some place, and get in the ring, and cut a promo."

As such, it appears fans will have to live with Nash's final match occurring for independent promotion Big Time Wrestling on August 10, 2018 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. At least Nash can say he went out on top, winning a gauntlet match that also involved Flex Armstrong, Fred Rosser, and James Ellsworth to become the new BTW Heavyweight Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription