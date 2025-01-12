WCW Alum Buff Bagwell Weighs Up Chances Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was one of WCW's most enduring performers, bridging the promotion's transitional post-NWA period to the highly profitable, NWO-driven Monday Night War period. From 1991 until the company's closure, Bagwell enjoyed a respectable run near the middle of the card and was one of the stars WWE decided to look to when they purchased the company. Unfortunately, things didn't work out, and Bagwell's WWE tenure ended after just one match on "WWE Raw."

Despite his unceremonious exit from WWE, Bagwell expressed a desire to be welcomed back to WWE in some capacity.

"I'd love to have some kind of Legend deal," Bagwell said on his official YouTube channel. "Or helping the boys, or helping the school out. Some part of being under that WWE umbrella. I'd love to be a part of that."

Bagwell pointed to his 1991 WCW "Rookie of the Year" nod, his multiple WCW World Tag Team Championships, and his prominent role in the NWO, as reasons he was hopeful for an eventual induction. But, Bagwell also acknowledged his years of addiction and past legal issues. Fortunately, he now appears clean and sober, thanks to Diamond Dallas Page, and hoped that by further proving his personal growth WWE may reward him for his efforts one day.

"The 20 years I blew, I believe will be corrected before I die," Bagwell said. "I really believe I make the resume part of it. But there's more to the Hall of Fame than that. You gotta be a good person and show that you're a good human being, and I'm on that right path now. I just hope and pray that I will [get there]."

Bagwell previously claimed that he turned down WWE's offer to induct him as part of the NWO in 2020.