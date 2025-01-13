Bully Ray Expects This WWE Star To Be Sporting Gold By WrestleMania 41

With the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 now rolled out, a number of pundits are putting forth their early predictions for the two-night event. In the case of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, he foresees a certain star of "WWE Raw" holding championship gold on the grand stage.

"As of right now, I think [CM] Punk is going to have gold around his waist come WrestleMania," Ray told co-host Dave LaGreca on "Busted Open Radio." "... Maybe it's just the way I look at things. After last night, if I'm Cody Rhodes, I don't want CM Punk's name anywhere near mine. I think for you, Dave, being an uber Cody fan, I think that Punk is a massive threat."

Following his victory over Seth Rollins in the main event of the "WWE Raw" Netflix premiere, Punk made it clear that he is now eyeing championship gold. To potentially capture this, Punk officially declared himself for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, in which the winner earns a title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania 41.

Recent reports indicated that WWE was heavily discussing the idea of pitting Punk against "The OTC" Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, though it, along with many other plans, could shift course if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirms his availability for the premium live event. Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly being considered for a high-profile match against 16-time world champion John Cena, who also confirmed himself an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.