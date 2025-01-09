CM Punk Says These Two WWE Names Come With Paychecks

Now a year into his second stint with WWE, CM Punk has successfully gotten past two roadblocks that had been in front of him ever since his Survivor Series return. He overcame both injury and bracelet theft to finally best Drew McIntyre in their year long feud, and was victorious again this past Monday on "Raw's" Netflix debut, defeating Seth Rollins to seemingly put a bookend on their long simmering issues.

So what's next for Punk? That's a question he was asked at the post-Raw media scrum, particularly when it came to wrestling old rivals, The Rock and John Cena. And Punk did concede he was open to the idea of facing either man again, though he made it clear that he does have other goals he may want to pursue a tad more.

"I think I want gold around my waist," Punk said. "But those two names come with big, fat paychecks, so I'm not going to say no to it. It could be interesting. I wouldn't say no to it. I'm into the big, high pressure, money situations, you know. I think that's when I come alive. I definitely owe The Rock, I definitely owe John...yeah. I would welcome both of them with open arms. I saw John, passed him in the hallway. He looked a little tired, he looked like he needed to go to sleep. I'm sure I'll see him in Indianapolis."

Punk is referring to the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE in Indianapolis, which will take place on February 1. Both Cena and Punk declared for the Rumble this past Monday, potentially setting up the first in-ring encounter the two rivals have had in nearly 12 years.