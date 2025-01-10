AEW's Mercedes Mone Details Panic Attack She Had Ahead Of Tokyo Dome Match

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has performed in some of the world's most famous venues, from Wembley Stadium, to Madison Square Garden, and has filled up venues in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts more than most professional wrestlers. However, Mone got to live out a lifelong dream by performing at the Tokyo Dome on January 5 at the Wrestle Dynasty event, when she faced Mina Shirakawa.

In the latest edition of her "Mone Mag" newsletter, the AEW star detailed her trip to Japan, including having a panic attack the morning of her match.

"One of the lines Advocate Kev says to Team-Moné on our various trips is: 'We're gonna make history...AGAIN!' Though I have nerves and butterflies for all my big matches, my match at the Tokyo Dome against Mina was somehow different. From the moment I landed in Japan, where I actually bawled my eyes out with both disbelief and gratitude, to the morning of the event, where I had an actual panic attack, making history was the last thing on my mind. Kev could see my condition on the bus ride and asked: 'Are you nervous or just excited?' I replied, 'Both.' Truly, it was my lifelong dream to have a match at this level at the Tokyo Dome, so I was beyond excited," she said.

Mone defeated Shirakawa to not only retain her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, but also became the new RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and is now a champion for three companies based in three different countries on three different continents.