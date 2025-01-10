Top WWE Star Congratulates CM Punk, Seth Rollins For The House After Raw Netflix Debut

As previously noted by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw," which emanated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time. A press release confirmed it also set a merchandise sales record, solidifying itself as the highest-growing non-premium live event ever for WWE as well. Of course, this success was capped off by the highly-anticipated in-ring meeting between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, both of whom have now earned applause from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

"Congratulations to @CM Punk & @WWERollins for the [house] this past Monday! And thank you Punk for the insane amounts of Nobu consumed here," Rhodes wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a photograph of him, Punk, and a bowl of Nobu-served food.

The main event of "Raw" saw Punk defeat Rollins with a pair of GTS. Afterward, Punk declared his entry into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, with the intention of putting himself back on a path toward championship gold.

Rhodes, on the other hand, appeared twice on "Raw." Initially, he sat amongst the crowd during an opening segment from WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in which "The Final Boss" acknowledged "The American Nightmare" for his contributions and subsequently embraced him at ringside. Later, Rhodes helped neutralize Kevin Owens after he laid out Roman Reigns during Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa. This move proved pivotal as Reigns planted Sikoa with a spear for the win just moments after.

Viewership-wise, "Raw" reportedly drew 4.9 million views worldwide during the live broadcast and the hours following it, with 2.6 million households watching from the United States alone.