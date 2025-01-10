Big E Discusses Situation WWE's Seth Rollins Is In After Loss To CM Punk

Following his win over Seth Rollins in the "WWE Raw" main event, CM Punk is now on course to potential championship gold, beginning with an entry into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The next course for Rollins, on the other hand, is surrounded by a question mark. During the "WWE Raw" post-show, fellow former WWE Champion Big E weighed in on the uncertainty that Rollins is now facing after losing to Punk, specifically on the Netflix debut of WWE's red brand.

"One of the interesting things about our business is what's compelling on screen is really interesting, but there's so much compelling stuff that happens backstage as well. There's so much jockeying for position," Big E said. "I think, in Seth's mind, this match was going to headline WrestleMania, and now he's trying to find his spot. 'Where do I fit in? What's next for me?'"

"Look, he's still a supremely talented guy, a guy who still is world championship material, but where does he fit in with all these legends coming back?" Big E continued. "We know how dogged this WrestleMania season gets. We know how intense it gets, how much maneuvering there is backstage. Where does Seth Rollins fit and all that? I don't know."

Despite already facing off in what many consider a WrestleMania-worthy match, Punk does not believe he and Rollins are done in the ring quite yet. In fact, Punk expects Rollins to come after him for possible retribution sometime down the line. For right now, though, the WWE creative team are reportedly in talks of potentially positioning Punk in a match against "The OTC" Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

