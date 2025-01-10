Women's US Champion Chelsea Green Reportedly Set For Title Defense On WWE SmackDown

Last month, Chelsea Green cemented herself as the first ever WWE Women's United States Champion. Now, she reportedly faces the first challenge to her reign in the form of fellow "WWE SmackDown" star Michin.

According to WrestleVotes, Green will defend her title against Michin on tonight's episode of "SmackDown," which emanates from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The outlet adds that there were internal discussions of hosting this title defense at the next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, but the company ultimately opted for this week's "SmackDown" instead.

This will not be the first time Green and Michin have met in the ring, as they notably feuded in the later months of 2024. One encounter saw Michin send Green crashing through a table and into a pile of garbage to win the first ever women's Dumpster Match in WWE history. On December 14, the two made history yet again when they clashed in the finals of the Women's United States Championship tournament at another WWE SNME. Green emerged victorious on this occasion, thanks to a brief distraction from her tag partner Piper Niven.

Despite Green's win at WWE SNME, Michin made it clear that her eyes would not stray from her title. As such, she recently crashed Green's official championship celebration on "SmackDown" with a series of kendo stick shots to Niven. Elsewhere on this week's blue brand episode, LA Knight will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship after losing it to him at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.