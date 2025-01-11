AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia Makes Surprise Indie Appearance

Riding in like the "Dragon Slayer" that he is, the AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia came and saved the day with a surprise appearance at West Coast Pro Wrestling's "Only The Strong Survive" event on Friday. The rescue by Garcia followed after a three-on-two attack was initiated by the collective tag team of Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) and Alan Angels against Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie. Later in the program, Garcia would join forces with Alexander and Charlie to put away Icarus, Williams, and Angels in trios action. After their victory, the trio celebrated by doing Garcia's unique hip-thrust dance that has won over nationwide crowds. A fan at the event captured footage of the dance on X.

Garcia's return to West Coast Pro comes two years after facing Alexander for the West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, which ended in a 30-minute time limit draw at "From the West Coast with Love" on September 10, 2023.

The 26-year-old star had quite a topsy-turvy 2024, as the current TNT champion kept his thoughts on whether he was re-signing with AEW or moving to WWE close to his chest. After months of speculation, Garcia stated on the October 8 "AEW Dynamite" that there was no better place for him to become the gold standard than in AEW. It was that episode where he officially confirmed he was staying with the company. One month later, he would win his first AEW title against Jack Perry at Full Gear. Although his priority was racking up as many points as he could in the 2024 Continental Classic (seven points overall), so far, he has had one successful TNT Championship defense against ROH legend Mark Briscoe, last Saturday on "AEW Collison."