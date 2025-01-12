Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Shares Excitement From Raw Netflix Debut

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, graced spectators and former co-workers when she appeared on the red carpet and ringside at the premiere episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. Although she arrived before the red carpet premiere concluded, Garcia wanted to embrace the colors she used to rock during her revolutionary Bella Army run. Speaking on "The Nikki and Brie Show," she reflected on what inspired her to return to her old Bella persona.

"It's been a few years," Nikki first stated when reflecting on the last time she appeared on any WWE programming. "So, when I got the invite, I obviously was super excited, and when I talked to Natalie, I was just like, look, I want to be Nikki Bella. I don't want to come in and look like I'm trying super hard. I want to just be effortlessly me, sporty, but sexy, but Nikki Bella."

As a figurehead for the Women's Revolution in WWE, Garcia felt extremely happy and at peace when she encountered the new era of Superstars. She was also excited to be greeted with such a warm welcome.

"The coolest thing was actually finally meeting this incredible younger generation in person," she added. "And then, just hearing from them of, like, you know, 'I got in the business because of you, and I grew up with you.' It was so surreal to be around that and to get their sweet messages after, but, like, what a great group right now."

In 2023, it seemed apparent that the Bella Twins were not on the same page as WWE, eventually leading to a compliant separation. But in this industry, never say never about a possible return, as the Hall of Famer recently teased she may have come to last Monday's event to scout her future competition.

