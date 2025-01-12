CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, GUNTHER Announced For Second WWE Raw Of The Netflix Era

The next stop in WWE's Netflix era takes "WWE Raw" to the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with four matches so far confirmed. Additionally, "Raw" General Manager has announced appearances from a trio of top stars, one of which is a newly-crowned champion.

Per a video on X, the likes of WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, "The Second City Saint" CM Punk, and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will all be present for the January 13 episode of "Raw." Last week on the red brand's Netflix premiere, GUNTHER appeared in a video package, noting that he holds the prize that the "Raw" roster wants. His last televised match came at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, in which he successfully defended his title against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, Ripley is coming fresh off her big win over Liv Morgan last week. "The Eradicator" relinquished the WWE Women's World Championship last year after suffering an injury at the hands of Morgan. Nine months later, she finally regained the title and is now looking to put Morgan, along with the entire Judgment Day, in the past.

Elsewhere, Punk defeated long-time rival Seth Rollins in last week's main event. Looking ahead, he is now aiming to add more championship gold to his collection. To potentially do this, he is starting with an entry into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, which guarantees the winner a title match of their choosing at WrestleMania 41.

In-ring wise, this week's episode of "Raw" will host the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, which pits Dakota Kai against Lyra Valkyria. Additionally, Chad Gable will face a luchador, whom many believe could be former AEW star Penta. Finally, while Sheamus takes on Ludwig Kaiser, Priest and Balor battle in a Street Fight.