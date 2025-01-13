WWE's Sheamus Wants To Put A New Spin On 'Netflix & Chill' With Ludwig Kaiser

Long-time WWE star Sheamus is a big fan of word play, and putting on "bangers," as he calls them, with his fellow WWE talent. He'll get the chance to do the latter on Netflix for the first time this evening, when he battles Ludwig Kaiser in singles action. And leading up to it, Sheamus is deciding to have some fun with a little bit of that aforementioned word play.

Taking to X Sunday evening, Sheamus posted a black and white photo of himself flexing. There was also a brief message as well, with the former WWE Champion remarking he wanted to turn the old phrase "Netflix and Chill" into the much darker "Netflix and Kill" when he takes on Kaiser. He further declared that this bout would be where "The Banger Era" of WWE on Netflix would begin.

Tonight will be a monumental occasion for Sheamus, who first debuted on WWE TV back in 2009, when "Raw" was only in year three of their second run on the USA Network. As such, Sheamus' match tonight will make Netflix the fifth different network/streaming service he's appeared on during his WWE career, including USA, MyNetworkTV, SyFy, and Fox. In the latter three cases, Sheamus appeared on all the networks while they were broadcasting "SmackDown."

Besides making history, it will also be a chance for Sheamus to get off to 2025 on the right foot, after he went the last month of 2024 without wrestling a match, after Kaiser laid him out with a brutal assault. Sheamus returned on December 30, immediately going after Kaiser for revenge. The two had been facing off against each other throughout October and November, with both unsuccessfully challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title at Survivor Series: WarGames.