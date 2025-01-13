Karrion Kross Decries 'Injustice' That's Befallen Him, Vows To Expose False Messiahs

Whether it was in Lucha Underground, TNA, the independent circuit, or WWE, Karrion Kross never met a cryptic message he couldn't sink his teeth into. And lately, he's had plenty to work with, as he and the Final Testament have waged war against the Wyatt Sicks, even becoming the first group to defeat the Wyatts since they first formed in July. But through it all, Kross has remained unsatisfied, and determined to keep exposing those against him and his stablemates.

To that end, Kross unleashed another cryptic post this afternoon on X, likely in anticipation of tonight's episode of "Raw." Kross declared that "what's happened to me in my life has been a complete and total injustice." He didn't elaborate on what he meant by that, instead turning his attention to enemies such as the Wyatt Sicks, stating that they were lying to WWE fans every week about being "heroes of society," while Kross was a truth teller, even as he admitted he was no saint.

Kross further revealed that these forces were "happy it happened to me rather than them." As a result, Kross is ready to continue his work in exposing "every single false messiah of virtue until the entire world see's itself for how awful it truly is." In case that wasn't enough for fans, Kross also included a brief video with the post, including highlights of him and fellow Final Testament members Scarlett Bordeaux, and the Authors of Pain.

What's happened to me in my life has been a complete and total injustice.

I'm no saint, but neither are the people lying to you every single week telling you they're the heroes of society. They're happy it happened to me rather than them.

And I will continue to expose every... pic.twitter.com/17qwTlAJTS — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) January 13, 2025

While Kross and Final Testament are currently not scheduled to appear on tonight's "Raw," it wouldn't be a shock if the group appeared in some form, especially after this tweet, and their absence from last week's premiere on Netflix.