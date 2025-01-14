Bully Ray Reacts To Social Media Statement From WWE's Corey Graves

Following Hulk Hogan's negative reception on "Raw's" Netflix debut becoming a top story, WWE was surely hoping for a quieter start to the week. Instead, the headlines are now being dominated by announcer Corey Graves, who appeared a bit ticked off at being sent down to "NXT" last week after years commentating on both "Raw" and "SmackDown." Things then took another turn today when a series of tweets from Graves criticizing the move and promising to say more on "NXT" had people wondering if the situation was real or storyline.

On Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca attempted to dissect Graves' tweets. And the general theme for Bully was confusion over what was going on with the longtime announcer.

"I have no idea what's going on," Bully said. "I'm a big fan of Corey. I think he did a phenomenal job at the announce desk. If there is a shake up going...listen, there's always going to be some kind of a shakeup going on in this industry. No matter what type of talent you are, no matter where you are on the card or behind the announce desk, you never know when they're going to change their mind. And you have to be prepared for it at all times. I don't know; is Corey looking at it as a demotion to go to 'NXT'?"

Bully and LaGreca's discussion later devolved into a debate over whether Graves going to "NXT" was a demotion, with Bully also pondering if the situation was a work. After episode concluded, the wrestling world appeared to get its answer on the latter point, as Graves was reportedly seen departing the Orlando International Airport, and would not be part of tonight's "NXT" telecast.

