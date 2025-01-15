Bully Ray Assesses Whether John Cena Deserves A Title Shot At WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena's retirement tour is officially underway, and given how committed he is to having 2025 be his final in-ring year, WrestleMania 41 over Easter weekend looks set to be the final WrestleMania that Cena will ever perform at. Due to that fact, many people are wondering whether the Las Vegas spectacular should be the place where Cena wins his long-awaited 17th WWE Championship, and during a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed up some other potential title challengers for WrestleMania 41, but feels that the business side of things speaks for itself.

"Based on business, abso-freakin-lutely," Ray said. "As a fan, I love Cody [Rhodes] and [CM] Punk. As a fan, I love Cody and Cena. As a fan, I love Cody and Roman [Reigns]. As a fan, I love Cody and The Rock. All of those matches interest me in one way shape or form, put a gun to my head, I'm going Cody/Rock. Now, let's talk, like I said, business, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, business-wise, absolutely. People will be tuning in, people will want to see on many different levels, whether I'm live in the arena that night, whether I'm watching on pay-per-view or Peacock or Netflix or wherever the hell this thing is carried, people will want to see if John Cena is going to 'break the record.'"

There have been numerous reports claiming that Cena and Rhodes is the current working plan for WrestleMania, with many fans believing that Cena will earn his shot at the American Nightmare by winning the Royal Rumble on February 1. However, it has been very well-documented that The Rock has the power to override any story in WWE right now, so until WrestleMania 41 takes place, nothing can be officially confirmed.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.