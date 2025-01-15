Rey Fenix Merchandise Missing From AEW Online Shop

While Penta is celebrating his WWE debut and complementary merchandise, his brother Rey Fenix still resides in All Elite Wrestling with no confirmed creative plans and now, no merchandise either.

As seen on ShopAEW, Fenix's name and picture are still listed under the AEW roster tab. The link connected to his likeness, however, routes to a "404 Error" page, with no merchandise being shown for purchase. Furthermore, a search for "Rey Fenix" on the shop site yielded no results.

For months, both Penta and Fenix had been rumored to be making a move to WWE, as their AEW contracts were seemingly inching toward their expiration. Penta's, of course, expired at the beginning of December, setting the stage for his official WWE arrival on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw." Fenix, on the other hand, remains under contract with AEW as extended time away from injuries prompted the company to add time onto his deal. As of now, there is no word on how much time remains on Fenix's modified contract nor when or if he will return to AEW television.

Together, Fenix and Penta held the AEW Tag Team Championships. With PAC, they also reigned as the AEW World Trios Champions for 126 days. Fenix's last AEW match came on the July 20 episode of "AEW Collision," in which he defeated Tony Nese.

In December, Fenix claimed (in a now deleted series of social media posts) that someone within AEW "ignored" him for months when he previously needed a doctor. He also accused the company of "inhuman treatment," but didn't elaborate on the matter further.