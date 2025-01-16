AEW Dynamite 01/15/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It takes a special type of wrestler to have four returns in the space of a month, but that's the power of Kenny Omega. He returned to AEW at Worlds End, he returned to the ring at Wrestle Dynasty, and he returned to AEW TV last week — but at Maximum Carnage he returned to an AEW ring, and man, it felt so good to see him.

Right from the word go, Omega looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Phenomenal shape, busting out the old classics when needed, but also adding a new wrinkle to his work, selling the midsection. Diverticulitis almost killed him and Brian Cage (and the rest of The Don Callis Family) knew that and targeted his gut, which is going to make some of Omega's bigger matches later down the line even more dramatic as he now has that Bryan Danielson-esque level of selling in his game where he can make people believe that he's in career-ending levels of pain.

Let's not take anything away from Cage either. This was most certainly a way to showcase Omega getting back into the swing of things, but he provided a great base for some of Omega's more flashy moves, while also showing people why he is incredibly dependable when called upon. The big superplex, the running powerbomb on the ramp where he threw Omega back into the ring, Cage had his working boots on tonight and I'm always happy to see him get a big opportunity like this.

As expected, this wasn't a match of the year contender or anything, and depending on who you ask this might not have been the best match on this show. However, this match achieved what it needed to. It made Cage look like, well, a machine, and it gave Omega enough of a solid TV performance that people can call this a good match, while also holding enough back that fans want to see more from him in future bouts.

If there was one thing I would mark this whole segment down on, it would be that the whole thing ended virtually the same way as last week with Omega and Will Ospreay staring at each other, only this time we had Konosuke Takeshita helping the heels stand tall, but it didn't feel like a big enough story beat to make fans go "wow what an excellent next move." Having said that, we are most likely getting Ospreay and Omega against Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia, and you can guarantee I and many other fans around the world will be seated for that one.

