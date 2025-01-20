WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Explores Options For John Cena's Final Opponent

The retirement tour of 16-time WWE champion John Cena is on everyone's minds within the wrestling world, and former rival and WWE Hall of Famer, John Bradshaw Layfield, is no different. The pair met multiple times in the ring, with one of their most famous matches together being a bloody "I Quit" match at Judgment Day 2005.

Layfield was asked on an episode of the "Something to Wrestle" podcast who he thinks should be Cena's last opponent. JBL named current megastar Cody Rhodes as the perfect opponent for the 16-time world champion.

"I'd love to see [Cena] against Cody for the title. I think that's the biggest matchup in wrestling, and I think it would be fantastic," he said. "I think those two guys, they're both very smart guys and I think they would be absolutely incredible. Now if it's Randy [Orton], if it's Brock [Lesnar], if it's Roman [Reigns], I mean, Cena's not going to have a bad match. All those guys I mentioned can really work, but I'd love to see him go against Cody. Headline WrestleMania for the title, nobody knows what's going to happen. Is he going to break that famous record or not?"

Rumors of Cena facing Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 have already begun to circulate, with word that WWE has been planning the match since mid-November.

As for a match against Lesnar, he remains out of the company after being alluded to in the civil lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking, though his name has been mentioned on WWE programming recently. Orton remains off television, for the time being, following a piledriver at the hands of Kevin Owens that saw him taken out of an arena on a stretcher.

