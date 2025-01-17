Tommy Dreamer Addresses How WWE Handled Penta's Debut On Raw

On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," former AEW Tag Team Champion Penta made his official WWE debut, which Tommy Dreamer believes to be as good, if not better, as Taz's from the 2000 Royal Rumble. On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer heaped even more praise for Penta's premiere showing, which pitted him against American Made's Chad Gable.

"Chad was a perfect opponent for him," Dreamer said. "As we always say here on Busted Open, someone went over and someone got over. Penta got over huge, and Chad Gable suffered nothing in that loss."

As for the commentary surrounding Penta's debut, Dreamed noted that he was slightly surprised by the references to his previous work in Lucha Underground and TNA Wrestling, the latter in which he once reigned as the TNA World Champion. "It was as real as commentary could get," Dreamer said. "Obviously they're not going to mention AEW, but saying traveling the world, doing all this stuff, mentioning all the titles that he's held and now he's finally here in the WWE. It was a moment."

Following his victory over Gable, Penta cut an emotional post-match promo, stating that he had long dreamed of joining WWE. The luchador also took the opportunity to address the crowd in Spanish before declaring WWE to be his new home and the "New Penta Era."

Penta's arrival to WWE comes after his AEW contract reportedly expired in late 2024, thus making him a free agent. His brother Rey Fenix, on the other hand, remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.