WWE's Bronson Reed Posts Cryptic Message About 'Vultures' & Plans To Deal With Them

During the men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Bronson Reed delivered one of the most thrilling moves of the night when he performed a Tsunami off the top of the cage. However, the stunt led Reed to injure his talus bone, which is located in the ankle; the severity of the injury is expected to keep him out of action for an extended period of time, with Reed likely missing WrestleMania 41. Since finding himself on the sidelines, Reed has appointed himself to the role of "social media vigilante" within the wrestling community, and on Friday morning, he sent a cryptic message to his fellow competitors in WWE.

"There are too many vultures in MY business," Reed posted. "When I return, I'll have my slingshot ready."

Since arriving on the main roster, Reed has yet to capture a singles title but has easily become one of WWE's most elevated stars of 2024, especially on "WWE Raw." The "vultures" Reed mentions could be an allusion to former enemies like Seth Rollins, who Reed wrestled twice in singles action before getting injured, or opposing WarGames competitors like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, or CM Punk, who have continued to find success on "Raw" following their battle with the New Bloodline.