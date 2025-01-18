TNA World Tag Champ Matt Hardy Reacts To New Deal Between TNA Wrestling And WWE
This week, the pro wrestling industry crossed the line — in a good way — when it was announced that worldwide juggernaut WWE and the long-standing Canadian-owned company TNA would expand their partnership into a multi-year agreement. Matt Hardy, someone who has worked for both companies over his three-decade career, views this new business venture as an opportunity for growth and expansion for both companies.
"What great news that is. What a positive thing for the industry. It didn't surprise me too much, but I'm very happy they worked out an agreement," Hardy stated in an interview with "TV Insider." "They've been on very friendly terms. I know that. I know there was talk of some things going down coming up at Genesis and following TVs. The fact they've put pen to paper and made a real partnership is great. I think it's great for the industry."
Matt Hardy On How This Partnership Will Help Popularize WWE-TNA Talent
Some TNA talents who entered the "Prohibited Portal" include Jordynne Grace, the inaugural Impact Digital Media and former three-time Knockouts World Champion, at last year's Women's Royal Rumble, and overnight sensation Joe Hendry. After their initial appearances last year, both stars challenged for the NXT Women's and Men's Championships. Considering the entire landscape of this historic partnership, Hardy said it would provide up-and-coming stars and established names with better opportunities to create trendsetting moments that will mold a new generation of wrestlers.
"You have younger talent from 'NXT'; when they come over to TNA, a promotion that has been around for two decades, and put them on the show, they seem like a bigger star," Hardy noted. "In 'NXT,' when you put a Joe Hendry on WWE programming and give him a great opportunity, he seems like a bigger star. I think it's a win-win for both promotions."
As of this report, the deal between the two companies will allow "NXT" stars to participate in and appear for TNA's weekly shows and pay-per-views, and vice versa. No confirmation was made whether TNA wrestlers will appear on WWE's main roster programs of "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," or its premium live events. Speaking of Hardy, Grace, and Hendry, all three will compete in tomorrow night's TNA pay-per-view event, Genesis. In a generational clash, Matt and his brother Jeff will defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. Grace will tee off against the returning Tessa Blanchard. And in the main event, Hendry will be given a second shot at the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth. Genesis will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.