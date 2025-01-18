TNA World Tag Champ Matt Hardy Reacts To New Deal Between TNA Wrestling And WWE

Some TNA talents who entered the "Prohibited Portal" include Jordynne Grace, the inaugural Impact Digital Media and former three-time Knockouts World Champion, at last year's Women's Royal Rumble, and overnight sensation Joe Hendry. After their initial appearances last year, both stars challenged for the NXT Women's and Men's Championships. Considering the entire landscape of this historic partnership, Hardy said it would provide up-and-coming stars and established names with better opportunities to create trendsetting moments that will mold a new generation of wrestlers.

"You have younger talent from 'NXT'; when they come over to TNA, a promotion that has been around for two decades, and put them on the show, they seem like a bigger star," Hardy noted. "In 'NXT,' when you put a Joe Hendry on WWE programming and give him a great opportunity, he seems like a bigger star. I think it's a win-win for both promotions."

As of this report, the deal between the two companies will allow "NXT" stars to participate in and appear for TNA's weekly shows and pay-per-views, and vice versa. No confirmation was made whether TNA wrestlers will appear on WWE's main roster programs of "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," or its premium live events. Speaking of Hardy, Grace, and Hendry, all three will compete in tomorrow night's TNA pay-per-view event, Genesis. In a generational clash, Matt and his brother Jeff will defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. Grace will tee off against the returning Tessa Blanchard. And in the main event, Hendry will be given a second shot at the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth. Genesis will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

