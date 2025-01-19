Angelo Parker Set For AEW In-Ring Return On Collision Following Paternity Absence

2024 was a busy year "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker from a personal standpoint, as he became a husband and a father for the very first time. His then-fiancée, fellow AEW star Ruby Soho, announced in April that she was pregnant with their first child, leading to both her and Parker taking a leave of absence from the company. During that time, the couple got married, and Soho gave birth to their daughter, Evie, on Halloween. However, it's now time for Parker to get back in the ring as it has been confirmed that he will be returning to AEW on the January 25, 2025 episode of "AEW Collision."

During the "Maximum Carnage" edition of "Collision," The Undisputed Kingdom wanted to thank Daniel Garcia and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard for helping them fight off the beating from Shane Taylor Promotions, but said it's a shame that Garcia and Menard don't have a third man by their side as they were in the mood for a trios match to see who was better. Garcia and Menard corrected them by saying that they do have a third man, and on January 25, Parker will return to AEW to team alongside them.

Despite his wife being pregnant throughout most of 2024, Parker made some sporadic appearances on ROH programming throughout the summer, including a ROH World Tag Team Championship match against The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Before his absence, Parker and Soho were involved in a feud with Saraya and Zak Knight, which culminated on the April 12 edition of "AEW Rampage." There is still no word on when Soho will be back in action, but with Parker back, her return might not be far away.