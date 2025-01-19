What The First Episode Of Monday Night Raw Was Really Like

On December 30, 2024, cable television bid farewell to its longest-running weekly show. "WWE Raw" had been on the air for almost 32 years exactly with 1649 episodes in that time with limited pre-emptions, but it has since moved to its new home of Netflix. Professional wrestling might not be everyone's cup of tea, but despite that sentiment, "Raw" can legitimately put itself alongside the likes of "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," and "The Tonight Show" as a true staple of American television.

Given "Raw's" new home is the biggest streaming service in the world, some newer fans who might be watching WWE for the first time might want to watch the show "The Netflix Way," by essentially binging every episode from the very beginning until Netflix themselves asks "are you still watching this?" In theory, that idea isn't out of the ordinary as some people might think that to understand what's going on in 2025, they would need to watch everything since 1993. Spoiler alert, you don't, and considering "Raw" has gone from one to two, to three hours over the years, it may genuinely take someone 32 years to actually watch every show.

But for those who are curious as to what "Season 1, Episode 1" of "Raw" was like, we've got you covered. This is going to be a little crash course on what life was like in the Manhattan Center on the evening of January 11, 1993, as well as some extra little nuggets of information to set the scene of what the world was like at the time. From comedians on commentary to Bobby "The Brain" Heenan not being allowed in the building, all the way up to how many people tuned in, this is what the first episode of "Raw" was like.