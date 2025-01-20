Ex-WWE & AEW Star Jeff Hardy Is 'Healthy And Clear, Out Of The Fog' Per Brother Matt
The Hardys are one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, but both Matt and Jeff's careers have been plagued with addiction issues during their four decades in the business. Matt's issues have been well documented, but he has been clean and sober for many years, however, Jeff's issues have cropped up time and time again, to the point where he was sent to rehab in 2022 after being arrested in Florida for a DUI.
During a recent interview with "TV Insider," Matt explained that his brother is not only clean and healthy, but is in the best frame of mind in many years.
"He is so healthy and clear, out of the fog. He said, 'If I had my mind like this and if I had this mindset as far as being clean and having my act together, how good could I have been in my 20s, 30s.' He raises such an interesting point. Jeff is such a special performer and has a special connection to people. People just relate to Jeff. He is such a relatable individual. People connect with him on a different level than few people. The fact he is very dedicated to working on his diet. Me and him are very into the ice bath, the cold plunge. We do that every morning like two psychos. I feel it has all kept him healthier and the shape we're in right now. I think that has proven with our longevity."
Matt believes that Jeff is more optimistic than ever, resulting in him staying sober. Jeff has stated that he could feel his energy change during his time in rehab which has helped him stay sober for the past three years.
Matt believes his brother has his priorities straight
During Jeff Hardy's darkest moments, he ended up ruining the main event of pay-per-views, being sent to jail, and not being able to look after the people he cares about the most — his family. However, Matt Hardy has stated that Jeff is a changed man and has his priorities all figured out.
"He has been totally focused on just himself and being a good husband and good father. I think that is probably what haunts him the most more than anything professionally or wrestling. I felt like he thought his drinking and alcoholism became an issue. He was being a bad husband. He was being a bad father. I know he takes pride on those things and works hard every day. He stayed away after an incident for seven or eight months doing regular stuff," Hardy said. "He spent so much time working on himself and really committed himself to the whole deal. If you look back through Jeff Hardy's life, he has had periods where he has overcome something and be good for a while before falling and then overcomes it."
Matt explained that alcohol was a habit Jeff simply couldn't kick, stating that while he stayed on the straight and narrow in WWE for a long time, he wasn't fully committed to staying sober. Jeff himself has explained in the past that his third full-time run with WWE was going well when he and his brother returned to the company at WrestleMania 33, but his father being sick caused him to turn back to drinking.