Ex-WWE & AEW Star Jeff Hardy Is 'Healthy And Clear, Out Of The Fog' Per Brother Matt

The Hardys are one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, but both Matt and Jeff's careers have been plagued with addiction issues during their four decades in the business. Matt's issues have been well documented, but he has been clean and sober for many years, however, Jeff's issues have cropped up time and time again, to the point where he was sent to rehab in 2022 after being arrested in Florida for a DUI.

During a recent interview with "TV Insider," Matt explained that his brother is not only clean and healthy, but is in the best frame of mind in many years.

"He is so healthy and clear, out of the fog. He said, 'If I had my mind like this and if I had this mindset as far as being clean and having my act together, how good could I have been in my 20s, 30s.' He raises such an interesting point. Jeff is such a special performer and has a special connection to people. People just relate to Jeff. He is such a relatable individual. People connect with him on a different level than few people. The fact he is very dedicated to working on his diet. Me and him are very into the ice bath, the cold plunge. We do that every morning like two psychos. I feel it has all kept him healthier and the shape we're in right now. I think that has proven with our longevity."

Matt believes that Jeff is more optimistic than ever, resulting in him staying sober. Jeff has stated that he could feel his energy change during his time in rehab which has helped him stay sober for the past three years.