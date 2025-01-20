Tommy Dreamer Provides An Update On Josh Alexander's TNA Wrestling Status

Josh Alexander may have "quit" TNA Wrestling after losing an "I Quit" match to Santana at the company's Genesis pay-per-view event on Sunday, but backstage official and "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer says otherwise for the former Impact World Champion. Alexander is set to be addressed by on-screen official Santino Marella during this week's episode of "Impact," and Marella reminded the former champion about it in a video posted to social media. Dreamer reiterated Alexander has to be at the live event.

"We have all wanted to quit a job and contractually you can't do it," Dreamer said on "Busted Open." "Me, personally, if somebody doesn't want to be here, I don't really want them, because they kind of poison the locker room. That has not been Josh. Josh has been the face of this company. He's been a great champion. You gotta tune in to see what's going to happen in San Antonio."

Dreamer seems to be working an angle alongside Alexander and Marella, as it was reported by Fightful Select earlier Monday that Alexander's contract with TNA is up in mid-February. Alexander confirmed that himself to Chris Van Vliet on an episode of "Insight" back in December. Alexander could be headed for WWE after the companies announced an official multi-year partnership last week. He has yet to appear in WWE in any capacity, but was reportedly discussed for a possible appearance on "WWE NXT" back in August. Alexander announced he would no longer be taking independent bookings back in November 2024, fueling the rumors he is WWE-bound.

