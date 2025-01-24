Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE Running SNME On The Same Day As AEW All In Texas

Fans on both sides of the professional wrestling sphere were up in arms when WWE released the schedule for its Saturday Night's Main Event NBC specials this year, as two dates coincide with two big shows for AEW. According to the Peacock schedule, SNME will air the same night as All In in Texas, on July 12, and another special will air on May 24, Memorial Day weekend, when AEW usually hosts Double or Nothing. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff contemplated the likelihood of AEW President Tony Khan moving All In, especially after tickets have been sold, on "83 Weeks."

"[Khan] can't do battle. He's either going to get run over by a truck, or he's going to move and be embarrassed," Bischoff said. "...Here's what's hard for me to believe. This kind of a move, if indeed it was designed intentionally and not just a manifestation of weeks worth of programming and planning and ad sales, influences, there's a million things that go into programming a schedule. On the surface, I'm laughing my a** off because it's a ballsy move, but I don't see them taking it. I don't see them, NBC or WWE, putting themselves in any kind of legal exposure for predatory practices.. AEW, financially, is not a threat to anybody or anything."

AEW announced that All In would move from Wembley Stadium in London to Arlington, Texas in August. With AEW ticket sales declining over recent months, there were rumblings of a possibility of the show moving to an indoor stadium back in December. Before tickets went on sale to the general public that month, it was reported that pre-sale tickets for the event stood somewhere between 2,000 to 3,000.

