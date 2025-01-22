WWE NXT Star Ethan Page Explains Attack On Dante Chen In Dark Vignette

Ethan Page didn't appear in-person during last night's "WWE NXT," but the former champion's presence was still certainly felt. In addition to both Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander asking "NXT" GM Ava to allow them to wrestle against their current rival, Page was also featured in a moody vignette that saw him offering an explanation for some of his recent actions.

Prior to last night's show, Page was last seen on the January 14 episode of "NXT," where he brutally attacked Dante Chen moments before their match was scheduled to start and picked up a quick victory. In the new vignette, Page attributed the attack to an impactful meeting he had on the previous week's installment.

"I didn't want to have to do that to you, Dante," Page said. "I was riding high after 'All Ego' finally shook hands with 'The Final Boss.'"

Though the segment was brief, Page did shake hands with The Rock during the wrestler/actor's appearance on "NXT" earlier this month. However, the longer the vignette goes on, it becomes more and more apparent that Page's current issues run deeper than an infatuation with Dwayne Johnson.

"It still echoes through my head — I never knew I'd enjoy the sound of human bones breaking," Page continued. "You, screaming out in pain, just like Cedric Alexander, just like Je'Von Evans."

Page then turned his focus to Evans, threatening to follow-up on breaking his opponent's jaw by ensuring that he'll never be able to speak the same way again. That seems like the biggest match on the docket for Page in the near future, but first he'll have to square off against Alexander on next week's "NXT."