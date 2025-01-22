Bully Ray Analyzes CM Punk's Reference To Hulk Hogan On WWE Raw

For the second time in many weeks, Hulk Hogan is in the news again. Fortunately for Hogan, this time it has nothing to do with him getting booed out of the building during "Raw's" Netflix debut. Instead, it's in regard to remarks CM Punk made about the WWE Hall of Famer this past Monday on "Raw," when Punk declared that if Hogan got in his way during the Royal Rumble, he would send him packing, just as he planned to send everyone else packing enroute to victory.

Like a hound smelling meat, Bully Ray picked up on what Punk was saying on Tuesday morning's "Busted Open Radio." And even though he's not sure how it's going to happen, the two-time Hall of Famer is skeptical that Punk would bring up Hogan without there being some sort of plan in mind.

"Punk talked about Hogan," Bully said. "Why talk about Hogan and throwing his 'old, dusty ass' over the top rope if you weren't going to do that? Cause I think lots of people would love to see CM Punk eliminate Hulk Hogan from the Royal Rumble. That would be a massive deal. Hogan would get a massive pop in the Rumble. I mean, I don't know if he can do it physically, but I'm just like 'Man, why even bring that up?'"

Alas, Bully's point about Hogan's physical status may be what keeps Punk's reference about the Hulkster from becoming more. Now 71 years of age, Hogan is nearly thirteen years removed from his last wrestling match, and has since dealt with issues in his back, knees, and hips. That was evident during his "Raw" appearance, with some noting that Hogan looked to have trouble moving around.

