Backstage Update Crazzy Steve's TNA Status After AEW Dark Match

Plenty happened while the camera's were rolling on "AEW Dynamite" last night, from moonsaults from very high places to The Hurt Syndicate winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships. But another interesting thing happened during the dark match, when long-time TNA star and former Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve made an appearance, taking on Serpentico.

Though Steve hadn't appeared in TNA since last April, his AEW appearance naturally led to those wondering what this meant for his TNA status, especially since he remains on the promotion's website. That likely won't be the case much longer. Fightful Select reports that Steve and TNA parted ways some time in 2024, and that the promotion has no plans to bring him back. Even still, the split was described as amicable, and those within TNA pointed out that Steve was well liked within the promotion.

Given that TNA contract isn't allowed to work AEW shows, this would make Steve a free agent, and clear him to sign with AEW. However, it's unclear if the promotion is looking at bringing him in, or if he was being used as a one off due to being in the area. The results last night would suggest the latter, as Steve was defeated by Serpentico, in a rare victory for AEW's resident snake man.

Whether Steve catches on with AEW or not, he will likely not be hurting for work. Since his last TNA appearance, Steve has had steady bookings in both the United States and Mexico, including working several dates for Lucha Libre AAA. Alongside partner Jessica Havok, Steve captured the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships in October, holding the title two months before he and Havok dropped them to La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana in December.