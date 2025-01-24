Backstage Report On TNA Contract Status Of Former AEW, WWE Star Frankie Kazarian

Although there have been a number of reported exits from TNA Wrestling over the course of the last month between Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Rhino, and most recently Crazzy Steve, there is one name that will not be joining that list anytime soon.

In a conversation with "PWInsider," Frankie Kazarian revealed that had put pen to paper to stay with TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future, although he did not disclose the length of the contract.

"I feel great continuing my relationship with this company. In January 2023, I bet on myself. I made the choice to come back here because you can't tell the story of Frankie Kazarian without TNA. Since then, I've seen this company grow exponentially," Kazarian said.

He voiced his excitement about being able to continue to wrestle in the squared circle and be a leader in the locker room as he touched on the freshly announced deal between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

"I've always expected a lot from myself, the roster, and the management team. They, in turn, expect a lot from me. And because of that, we've reached where we are now," he added.

In looking ahead, Kazarian had his eyes on some gold in the company despite being a six-time former X-Division Champion and a three-time former TNA World Tag Team Champion in his previous stints with the company between 2003 and 2005, and 2006 and 2014.

"I still have unfinished business here. Since day one, I've said I want to be TNA World Champion, and that remains a goal. I take great pride in being one of the last 'OGs' in this company," said the veteran star.