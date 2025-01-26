AEW's Anthony Bowens Files New Wrestling-Related Trademark

After more than four years together as a tag team, The Acclaimed imploded during last week's "AEW Collision," with Max Caster splitting off from Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. In the aftermath of the split, Bowens has filed a new trademark — "The Pride of Pro Wrestling" — that may hint at the future direction of his onscreen character.

The new moniker seemingly refers to Bowens' status as an openly gay man in the wrestling industry, which is still something of a rarity. Bowens once revealed that he believes coming out actually helped his career, as he felt like he could be more of himself while dealing with other wrestlers as well as while performing in the ring.

Though he will still have Gunn at his side, it seems likely that Bowens will now move over to AEW's singles division. Since joining the promotion in 2020, he and Caster found great success as a duo, including winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship and ensuring "scissoring" became popular with fans. Additionally, Bowens has wrestled singles matches against some prominent performers in that time, including Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland.

With The Acclaimed going their separate ways and Bowens indicating his next move, things are more uncertain with Caster. He has been the more controversial of the two, especially over the last year, with the outrageous nature of his social media posts garnering some not-always-positive attention. However, Caster's online antics may have been his attempt at building to the heel turn that took place last week.